Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Fresh Tracks Therapeutics: Q3…

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (FRTX) on Monday reported profit of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boulder, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up