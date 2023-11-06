Freightcar America: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported profit of $3.2 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported profit of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $61.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAIL

