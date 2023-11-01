Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $78 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.8 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.5 million.

