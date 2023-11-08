Franco-Nevada: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $175.1 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $175.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $309.5 million in the period.

