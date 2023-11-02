Fox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $407 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $407 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

