Fox Factory Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $35.3 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $331.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.7 million.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion.

