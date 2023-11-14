Fortress Biotech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Tuesday reported a…

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.

The Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.53 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.3 million.

