Fortinet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $322.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The network security company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.27 billion.

Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion.

