FormFactor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $171.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM

