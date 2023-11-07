Forestar Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $72.4 million…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $72.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $549.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.9 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.