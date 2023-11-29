Live Radio
Foot Locker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 6:59 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $28 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Foot Locker expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 36 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

