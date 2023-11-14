Fonar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.1 million in…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FONR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FONR

