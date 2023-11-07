Flyware: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.6 million. On a per-share…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $123.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $91.5 million to $96.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $394.1 million to $399.3 million.

