Fluor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported net income of $206 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

