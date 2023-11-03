Fluor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported net income of $206 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.
The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period.
Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.
