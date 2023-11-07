Flotek Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period.

Flotek Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $200 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTK

