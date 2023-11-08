FleetCor Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $271.5 million. The Atlanta-based…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.49 per share.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.49 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $970.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $980.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.34 to $4.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $953 million to $983 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

FleetCor Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.82 to $17.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.8 billion.

