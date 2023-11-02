Five9: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $230.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $237.1 million to $238.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.91 to $1.93 per share, with revenue ranging from $908.5 million to $909.5 million.

