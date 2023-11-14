Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Firsthand Technology Value Fund:…

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 27 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVVC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up