Home » Latest News » First Majestic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

First Majestic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 8:59 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

