Fidelity National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $449 million in its third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.6 billion to $14.65 billion.

