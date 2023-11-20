Fidelis Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Monday reported net income of $87.7…

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Monday reported net income of $87.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $537.5 million in the period.

