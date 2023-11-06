FibroGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $63.6 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $63.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.1 million.

