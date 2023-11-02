Ferrari: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $361.3 million. The…

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $361.3 million.

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period.

