Federal Realty Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $135.3 million, or $1.65 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.62 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $55 million, or 67 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $286.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.1 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.50 to $6.58 per share.

