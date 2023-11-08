Fate Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991,000.

