Fastly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $127.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $141 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $505 million to $509 million.

