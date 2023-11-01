Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its third quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Faro Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $92 million to $100 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO

