Farmer Mac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $58.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.13 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $391.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $97.1 million.

Farmer Mac shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $160.97, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGM

