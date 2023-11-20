Fanhua: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Monday reported earnings of $23.4 million in its…

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Monday reported earnings of $23.4 million in its third quarter.

The Guangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $87 million in the period.

