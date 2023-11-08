Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $101.4 million.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $4.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.01 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.18 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $389.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $429.4 million, or $16.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $22.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.68 billion.

