Ezcorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $270.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.5 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

