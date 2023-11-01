VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:05 AM

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its third quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

