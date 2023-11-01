VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:15 AM

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $312 million to $327 million for the fiscal second quarter.

