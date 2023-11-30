Express: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Express Inc. (EXPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.8 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Express Inc. (EXPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $9.83.

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $454.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Express said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $590 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $46 to $50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion.

