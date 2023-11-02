Expedia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $425 million. On a per-share…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $425 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.15 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.