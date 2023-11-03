Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Expedia Group, Gartner rise; Fortinet, Atlassian fall, Friday, 11/3/2023

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Fortinet Inc., down $7.11 to $50.48.

The network security company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Atlassian Corp., down $4.50 to $176.90.

The software company reported a disappointing fiscal first-quarter loss.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $2.83 to $76.43 .

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $1.55 to $91.05.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Expedia Group Inc., up $17.87 to $112.71.

The online travel company beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Block Inc., up $4.70 to $48.68.

The mobile payments services provider reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Fox Factory Holding Corp., down $22.60 to $60.53.

The vehicle suspension maker trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Gartner Inc., up $49.12 to $386.71.

The technology information and analysis company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts.

