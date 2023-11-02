Exelon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $700 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $700 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 67 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.32 to $2.40 per share.

