Excelerate Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $275.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.5 million.

