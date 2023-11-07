Live Radio
Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 6:30 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

