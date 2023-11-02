Evolent Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.3 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 30 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $511 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $537 million to $557 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.