Eversource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $339.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.43 per share.

