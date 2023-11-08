Everi Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.6 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.6 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $206.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.2 million.

