Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Everi Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Everi Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.6 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $206.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up