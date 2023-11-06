EverCommerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Monday reported a loss of $614,000 in its third quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Monday reported a loss of $614,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $174 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $676 million to $680 million.

