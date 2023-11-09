Everbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million. On…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $115.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $447 million to $448.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.