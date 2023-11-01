Etsy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.9 million.…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.8 million.

