Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 58 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.84.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.42 per share.

