Essent Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $178 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.66.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $296.1 million in the period.

