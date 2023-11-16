Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported earnings of $32 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported earnings of $32 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.5 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $956 million.

Esco Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

