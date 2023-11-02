EOG Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.03 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.03 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.91 billion.

