Envista: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $631.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.7 million.

